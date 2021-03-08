Bella Protocol Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00005165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

