Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,280 shares of company stock worth $150,325 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,488.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

