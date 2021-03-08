Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.16–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.04 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

BNFT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 292,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,837. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

