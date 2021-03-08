Benefitfocus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,672 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,250% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,542. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

