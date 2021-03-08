Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 8.9%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 707,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 646,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

