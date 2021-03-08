Berenberg Bank Upgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Buy

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.
Shares of Eaton stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
