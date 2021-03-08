Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.08

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

