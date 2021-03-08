Berry Data (BRY) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $6.81 or 0.00013160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00458035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00461626 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

