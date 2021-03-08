BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

