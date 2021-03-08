Bezant Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $62.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars.

