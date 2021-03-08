BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,086,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BGC Partners by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 901,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

