BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 3,603,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,309,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 901,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.