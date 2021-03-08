Bibox Token (BIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bibox Token token can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $2.80 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.00802386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00030709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Bibox Token Token Profile

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 tokens. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

