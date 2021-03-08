BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $332,930.69 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $332,930.69 and approximately $2,021.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

