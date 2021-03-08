Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 9.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.39. 1,250,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,029,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,845 shares of company stock worth $1,268,668 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

