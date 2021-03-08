Big Data Protocol Trading Down 51.8% Over Last 24 Hours (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 51.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $56.45 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00804449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040888 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 9,648,898 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

