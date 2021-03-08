Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 34808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $10,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $9,210,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $8,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

