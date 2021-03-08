Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

