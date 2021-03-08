Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $118.84

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.84, but opened at $111.37. Bilibili shares last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

