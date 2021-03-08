Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $269,917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 78.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after acquiring an additional 312,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,612,000 after acquiring an additional 332,919 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,508 shares of company stock worth $40,321,750 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BILL opened at $149.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -286.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

