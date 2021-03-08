Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $234.25

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $234.25 or 0.00459215 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $36.20 billion and approximately $4.95 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00066865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00081539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00455830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00180770 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

