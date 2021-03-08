Binance USD Market Cap Hits $2.99 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $3.25 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003678 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,988,017,313 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

