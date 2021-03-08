Bintex Futures Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $113,338.28 and $2.50 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00456106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00075945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457129 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

