Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $567.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $606.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.