Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.27.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $356.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

