Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $18.77. 101,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 118,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Specifically, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $31,843.20. Also, CFO Beth Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,712 shares of company stock worth $192,443. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

