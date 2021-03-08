Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.82.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.