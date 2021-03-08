Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 5.7%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.95 and last traded at $79.24. 865,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 603,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

