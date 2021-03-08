BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Up 13.5%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price shot up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 606,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,195,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
