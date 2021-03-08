BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Up 16.1%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price rose 16.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 9,791,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 40,752,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

