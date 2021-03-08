BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
