BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

