Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 8.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 66,616,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 84,931,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.