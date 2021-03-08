Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.17% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:BVS opened at $11.49 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.51.

About Bioventus

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

