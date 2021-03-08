Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

BVS stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

