Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BVS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. 3,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,734. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

