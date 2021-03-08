Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BVS opened at $11.49 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

