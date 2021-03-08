Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.56

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 91881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$503.34 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

