BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1.03 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,765.21 or 0.99967722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00074970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003974 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

