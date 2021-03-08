Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $654,792.75 and approximately $2,699.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,929.33 or 1.00104868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00075416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 263,049,894 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

