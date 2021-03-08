BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Achieves $2.29 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $594,147.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

