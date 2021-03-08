BitCoal Hits Market Capitalization of $18,364.51 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $18,364.51 and approximately $103.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.63 or 0.00422714 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

