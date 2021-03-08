Bitcoin Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $17,119.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

