Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,073.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $945,189.99 and approximately $31,073.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

