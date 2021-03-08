Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $194.62 million and $2.26 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018734 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

