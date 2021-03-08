Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.12 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $28.96 or 0.00057037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $507.28 million and approximately $38.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00249708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00098431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

