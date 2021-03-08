Bitcoin Incognito Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,641.87 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $136,641.87 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

