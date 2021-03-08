Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Reaches $58,859.66 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $58,859.66 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00240070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 147.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

