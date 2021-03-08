Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,669.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $4,669.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00246299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00095652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

