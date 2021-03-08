Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 1-Day Volume Tops $37.61 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $200.64 million and $37.61 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $340.42 or 0.00660173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

