Bitcoin SV Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $564.80 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $185.07 or 0.00354246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,243.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01008065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,672,558 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

